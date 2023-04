Sts Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church in Darlington is hosting its Drive-thru Greek Food Festival from noon to 5 p.m. April 22 and 23. This event is a drive-thru and you will be able to pre-order your food online at www.stsmm.org. The church is at 3714 Dublin Rd. Click here to view the menu and place your pre-order: https://stsmm.org/drive-thru-menu