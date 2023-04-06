Harford County Public Library to host presentations on financial literacy, Black Gospel Music, genealogy, horse racing and more in April and May

Harford County Public Library is hosting special guests and presenters in April and May. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Bel Air, Md., April 5, 2023 — Harford County Public Library is hosting several special guests and presenters during April and May. Topics range from financial literacy, Black Gospel Music, mental health awareness, genealogy, tea, horse racing, Harford’s 250th anniversary and more.

The programs are open to the public and free of charge. Advanced registration is requested for the Black Gospel Music Experience and Tea-ology events.

“We are so pleased to provide our customers with programs on a wide variety of topics in April and May,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “There’s truly something for everyone at the library, from history and genealogy to music, financial literacy, horse racing and more. We can’t wait to see you at one, two or all of these events!”

Financial Literacy and Financial Education Awareness, April 12 and April 13, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road: As part of a community series on financial literacy and financial education awareness, Harford County Public Library and Edgewood High School’s Academy of Finance will be working with APGFCU to present a series of talks around the importance of savings, understanding a checking account, the benefits of creating a budget and understanding spending habits.

Black Gospel Music Experience, April 12, 6:30 to 8:30p.m., Cultural Center at the Havre de Grace Opera House, 121 North Union Avenue: In partnership with the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, join Harford County Public Library for the 11th Annual Black Gospel Musical Experience. Local gospel choirs and soloists will highlight the sounds and history of Black Gospel Music. Learn about its roots and place in the African American community of today. Admission is free, but registration is required. Free tickets can be reserved through the Havre de Grace Cultural Center at www.OHHdg.org. The program is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL.

Financial Fraud: Don’t Be a Victim, April 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive: Falling victim to financial fraud is costly. Scammers use creative schemes and phony offers to target the most vulnerable populations. Learn to recognize common scams to protect yourself and your loved ones. The program is presented by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit.

Tea-ology, April 27, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road: The Tea Trolley of Delta, Pa., will serve tea and scones during a presentation of tea basics. Included is a brief overview of the history of tea, development and traditions, differences in types of teas, and the best ways to brew them. Registration required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/events. The program is supported by the Norrisville Friends of HCPL.

The Big Infinite Concert with Jordan Lally, April 28, 3 to 4:15 p.m., at Shamrock Park. 39 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air: Through a combination of music, songs and stories, this nationally known, highly sought-after band encourages self-expression, introduces mindfulness and promotes positive mental health. The concert will be held outdoors at Shamrock Park, behind the Bel Air Library. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Abingdon Library.

Family Gatherings – Dragging Genealogy Information Out of Your Family, May 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Virtual Event: Family gatherings – we all have them! Whether they’re annual events like family reunions or one-time occasions like birthday parties, Father’s Day, weddings or funerals, this is a time when our family members come together. This presentation, led by Melissa Barker, will give participants tips and tricks to get your family members talking about family history, even if they don’t want to discuss it. Register for the program by visiting https://programs.hcplonline.org/events.

And They’re Off, A History of Horse Tracks in Harford County, May 13, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Abingdon Library 2510 Tollgate Road: Learn about the racetracks that were once located in Harford County and the role they played in the county’s sporting and social history. The program is presented by Maryanna Skowronski, a lifelong equestrienne who has written for local, regional, national and international publications on numerous horse sport topics. The event is supported by the Abingdon Friends of HCPL.

Harford County’s 250th Anniversary with Jack Shagena, May 18, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road: Celebrate Harford County’s 250th anniversary with facts and insight into the past from local history expert Jack Shagena.

Let’s Talk! Essential Conversations About Aging, May 20, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue: Join eldercare advisor Joanne Wigod as she discusses a variety of topics including finances, elderly parent care, priorities and expectations.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.