Havre de Grace Art Show seeks applications for its Sept. 30 show

This is a juried show for original art and craft to be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023. In the spirit of celebrating a 60th milestone anniversary, exhibitors can now take advantage of the Early Bird application rate until May 11 with a $60 discount. The application will stay open until early September or until spaces are filled but the discount will only be available through May 11.

The show features artists and craftsmen from throughout the country including Authors, Basketry, Drawing, Fibers., Floral, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metal Work, Miscellaneous, Mixed Media, Painting, Photography, Pottery/Ceramics, Printmaking, Sculpture, Toys, and Woodworking.

Celebrating 60 Years of Art, the Havre de Grace Art Show is a free outdoor event held in Tydings Memorial and Concord Point Parks with a connecting waterfront promenade overlooking the Susquehanna River and the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay in historic Havre de Grace, Maryland. The whole family will enjoy juried artists and craftsmen, food, entertainment, children’s activities, and a public art project. Presented by ArtUnion in partnership with Concord Point Lighthouse, this all-volunteer fundraiser and proceeds will benefit Concord Point Lighthouse and various local cultural arts projects. The Tide trolley will be available to tour Havre de Grace with stops at public parking.

There will be several pre-events commemorating the milestone of the oldest outdoor art event in the region including an opening reception the evening prior to the show celebrating 60 Years of Art. This reception will be held from 6-9 pm on Friday, September 29 at The Star Centre. The reception is a separate ticketed event and further details to be announced.

For up-to-date news and highlights please follow, like, and share the Havre de Grace Art Show on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information and online exhibitor application visit www.hdgartshow.org or email: hdgartshow@gmail.com.