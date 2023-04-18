Six drop-off locations available in Harford County for Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 22

Harford County has made six drug drop-off locations available for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 22. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 22; Citizens Urged to Dispose of Unwanted Medications

BEL AIR, Md., (April 7, 2023) – Harford County will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 22, for citizens to safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications. The Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maryland State Police, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen, Bel Air, and Havre de Grace Police Departments and Wegmans, urges citizens to take part in this event to prevent drug abuse. Collected medications are kept out of the sewer system and properly disposed of without harming the environment.

Collections will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations: the parking lot of the Harford County Government Administrative Building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air (corner of Business Route 1 and Main Street), the Bel Air Police Department at 39 N. Hickory Ave in Bel Air, the Aberdeen Police Department at 60 N. Parke Street in Aberdeen, the Havre de Grace Police Department at 715 Pennington Ave in Havre de Grace, the Maryland State Police Barracks at 1401 Bel Air Road in Bel Air, and Wegmans at 21 Wegmans Boulevard in Abingdon.

“I hope that all of Harford’s citizens will join me in doing our part to both prevent drug abuse and keep unwanted medications out of the environment ,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

Harford County, in cooperation with federal, state and local partners, has been recognized by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a leader in the drug take back program, having recovered over 40,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs since 2013.

Harford County holds two drug take back events each year, and has permanent drop off boxes available 24/7 at the following locations, no questions asked:

Sheriff’s Main Office | 45 S. Main Street, Bel Air

Sheriff’s Northern Precinct | 3724 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Sheriff’s Southern Precinct | 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood

The Office of Drug Control Policy, a division of the Harford County Department of Community Services, is Harford County’s Lead Prevention Agency. For more information about this event or prescription drug abuse, please contact the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy at odcp@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3333.