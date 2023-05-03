Dr. Theresa Felder Receives Paragon Award for New Presidents 

Harford Community College President Dr. Theresa B. Felder has been named a 2023 Paragon Award for New Presidents recipient by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Here are the details provided by college:

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College, has been named a 2023 Paragon Award for New Presidents recipient by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society. Awards were presented during “PTK Catalyst 2023,” the Society’s annual convention that was held April 20‐22 in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Felder was one of 28 college presidents who was recognized with an award during this event.

The award recognizes new college presidents who have supported student success by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students at their college. To be eligible for this award, college presidents and CEOs must be new in their role, having served less than three years. Recipients are nominated by Phi Theta Kappa students on their campus.

“I am honored to receive this award and proud of the many accomplishments of our PTK students here at Harford Community College,” said Dr. Felder. “I know that I speak for each and every member of our faculty and staff when I say that we are dedicated to doing everything we can to ensure that our students reach their academic goals.”

According to PTK, students in the honor society have a 91 percent student success rate, and research has shown that strong presidential leadership and support of PTK increases member success and the depth of their college experience.

