Habitat home built at Cecil County School of Technology is transported to its permanent location in Elkton

A “Habi-Tech” house built by Cecil County School of Technology in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna was moved to its permanent location in Elkton where it will serve as the home for a family of four. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:



After the “Habi-Tech” house was transported from the CCST on trailers, the two sections were lifted and placed on the foundation of the home’s final, permanent location at 2 Manor Road, Elkton. Digging and Rigging, Inc. donated its services to transport the house. Both Digging and Rigging, Inc. and Modular Genius donated their services to set the house on its foundation. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

Habitat home built at the Cecil County School of Technology is transported to its final, permanent location in Elkton

MAY 5, 2023 (Elkton, MD) – The “Habi-Tech” house was transported from the Cecil County School of Technology (CCST) to 2 Manor Road, Elkton, on April 27. It is the fourth “Habi-Tech” home built by the students of the CCST in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna. Digging and Rigging, Inc. donated its services to lift the house and transport it (in two parts) on trailers from the CCST to Manor Road, and Modular Genius donated its construction services team to install the house at the build site. The crews from Digging and Rigging, Inc. and Modular Genius worked together, along with Habitat Susquehanna staff and volunteers, to set the house on its foundation.

The move follows a March groundbreaking ceremony that was held to ceremonially mark the official start of preparations for the transportation of the “Habi-Tech” house.



Habitat homebuyer Felicia Hanna

The future homeowner will be Felicia Hanna, a single mother of three (ages 13, 8 and 5). As with all Habitat homebuyers, she will be required to contribute 250 “sweat equity” hours building her home or the home of another; take mandatory financial literacy classes to learn good money management skills; and, take home maintenance classes. Felicia will be purchasing her home through a Habitat mortgage made affordable specifically for her. Her house is made more affordable thanks to volunteer support and sponsorships that keep construction costs low.

Previous “Habi-Tech” homes built by the CCST are located at Cherry Lane, Elkton (2011); Richmond Street, Perryville (2019); and Walnut Street, Rising Sun (2021). It normally takes one year for the CCST to build a “Habi-Tech” house from start to finish under the guidance of school instructors. The project teaches students across the trades programs multiple aspects of home design and construction.



Modular Genius has also donated the steel frames for the next “Habi-Tech” home to be constructed at the CCST, and will be donating steel frames for the “Habi-Tech” home to be constructed at the Harford Technical High School.

Volunteers interested in working at this build site to help complete the “Habi-Tech” home can sign up through the Habitat Susquehanna website: habitatsusq.org/volunteer-with-habitat/construction-volunteers. The work will include drywalling, painting, flooring, cabinetry, etc. For questions, contact Michele Louderback, Volunteer Coordinator, at mlouderback@habitatsusq.org.