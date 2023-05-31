Harford County Public Library’s ‘All Together Now’ Summer Reading Adventure starts June 1, continues through Aug. 12

Harford County Public Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Adventure 2023 starts June 1 and continues through Aug. 12. Kick off celebrations are scheduled June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., May 31, 2023 — Harford County Public Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Adventure 2023 starts June 1 and encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer.

Participants are invited on June 1 to sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting https://hcplonline.org/srplanding.php. The program runs through August 12.

“All Together Now” Summer Reading Adventure celebrations take place on June 26 at the Abingdon Library from 10 a.m. to noon and at the Jarrettsville Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Customers are invited to enjoy fun activities and to meet Summer Reading Adventure sponsors.

“This year’s Summer Reading Adventure theme, ‘All Together Now,’ really reflects what HCPL is all about. We invite our customers to sign up, check out books and attend the many programs we are offering this year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our celebration events on June 26 will provide something for everyone. Many thanks to our sponsors, particularly to Platinum Sponsor Celebree School, who have made this year’s Summer Reading Adventure possible.”

The Summer Reading Adventure goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books. A completion certificate will be available to all who sign up and complete their goals.

Registration giveaways for infants through high school ages will be available at all library branches and may be picked up after signing up. This year’s giveaways, while supplies last, include a coupon sheet with discounts to local businesses as well as a ticket voucher to attend an Aberdeen IronBirds baseball game.

Completion prizes will be available, while supplies last, starting June 26. Prizes include a free book for infants to children entering grade 8 and a free Horizon Cinemas movie ticket or a Wegman’s gift card for teens entering grades 9 through 12.

The sponsors of “All Together Now” include Platinum Sponsor Celebree School; Gold Sponsors Harford Day School and Bel Air Friends of HCPL; and Silver Sponsors Klein’s ShopRite, The John Carroll School, APGFCU and Rosedale Federal. Other sponsors include Aberdeen Friends of HCPL, Abingdon Friends of HCPL, Aberdeen Rotary and Gemcraft Homes. In-Kind Sponsors are Horizon Cinemas and Aberdeen IronBirds.

“Celebree School understands the transformative power of early literacy, inspiring young minds to embark on lifelong reading journeys,” said Richard Huffman, Celebree School president and CEO. “By sponsoring the Harford County Public Library Summer Reading Adventure, we are investing in a community of curious learners, fostering a love for books that will shape their educational path and ignite their imaginations.”

There are numerous programs and activities as part of this year’s Summer Reading Adventure being held at multiple libraries, often over several days. To find specific locations, dates and times, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/events. Among the highlights are:

“Ferrets and Friends!” features an array of animals including amphibians, lizards, snakes, turtles, small mammals and birds. The program will be held over several days and times at nine HCPL locations from June 14-30. Supported by Friends of HCPL.

“EcoAdventures: Animal Super Powers” encourages participants to explore the fascinating super powers of some of nature’s most amazing animals. Live animals will be on-hand for this interactive adventure. The program takes place at five HCPL locations from June 29-July 14. Supported by Friends of HCPL.

“Rope Warrior” is a program featuring David Fisher, a lean, mean jumping machine who executes stunts using a jump rope. He is the current Guinness World Record holder for the most “rump jumps” in one minute. Attendees will see amazing stunts in this interactive, entertaining jump rope show. The program will be held June 29 at the Norrisville Library and at the Bel Air Library.

“Talewise: Saving Earth Together” is a program that demonstrates how two unlikely heroes work together to save their town and the planet from a super-polluting mastermind. Participants can help conduct science experiments to bring the story to life. The program will be featured at five HCPL locations from July 5-7. Supported by Friends of HCPL.

“A Story Time with Buttons, CTR’s Shetland Pony” invites children to enjoy a reading of Buttons’ first book, “Buttons Has Her Day,” to learn about adaptive riding lessons and equine therapy with fun, ground-based activities (no riding involved). The program takes place several times between July 6-27 at various HCPL locations. Supported by Friends of HCPL.

“Circus Science with Gregory May” features silly scientist Gregory May, a former Ringling Brothers performer and Port Discovery Children’s Museum educator, who uses amazing tricks to explore the circus world and the basic science that makes it work. This interactive performance takes place July 12 at the Jarrettsville Library and at the Abingdon Library.

“National Aquarium: Mysterious and Dangerous” is a program that explains why some of the creatures of the sea may not be so mysterious or dangerous after all. Participants will meet the fictional Dr. Laminaria C. Weed and her sidekick, D.T., as they participate in an artifact touch session following the program, which is suited for students in kindergarten through grade six. The program will be held at various HCPL locations from July 18-21. Supported by Friends of HCPL.

“Rock & Rhyme with Mr. Jon & Friends” uses rhymes, songs, books and puppets which will have participants laughing and dancing during this interactive musical comedy show featuring Mr. Jon and his silly friend George the Monkey. The program will be held at various HCPL locations from July 24-26.

“The Fifty 7’s All Together Now Singalong” features song, dance and play during this outdoor interactive music performance. Experience guitar, ukulele and percussion as you explore many different styles of music. The program will be held August 2 at the Edgewood Library and at the Darlington Library.

“Magician Mike Rose: Friendly Magic” provides an interactive magic show of impossible magic tricks and off-the-wall comedy themed around friendship and kindness. The show will be presented at various HCPL locations from August 7-10. Supported by Friends of HCPL.

Beginning June 1, a limited edition “All Together Now” Summer Reading Adventure T-shirt is available for $5 each (while supplies last) at all Harford County Public Library locations.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.