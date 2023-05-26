Harford Streams Summer Adventure begins today and continues through Sept. 4. It encourages individuals to explore the scenic local waterways while raising awareness and support for the protection of natural resources. Participants who share their visits on social media can win prizes. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Free T-shirt and dog bandana for Harford Streams Summer Adventure participants who visit seven stream locations.

Picture Yourself in Harford Streams Summer Adventure: Visit Harford Streams, Send in Selfies, Win Prizes

BEL AIR, Md., (May 25, 2023) — This summer, explore the natural beauty of Harford County streams, take selfies at your favorite locations, and win prizes in the Harford Streams Summer Adventure. This award-winning program from the Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration raises awareness and support for protecting natural resources by encouraging visitors to scenic local waterways.

County residents and non-residents of all ages are welcome to join in the program, which will open Friday, May 26 and run through September 4, 2023.

“Some of my fondest childhood memories are of time spent on Harford’s waterways, like canoeing Deer Creek,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage participation in the 2023 Harford Streams Summer Adventure to raise awareness of the need to protect Harford’s many treasured waterways for generations to come.”

Participation is easy. Simply choose places to visit from the list of Harford stream locations. Use the Harford Streams’ online app to send in selfies from seven different locations to earn a free Harford Streams Summer Adventure T-shirt. Participating furry friends will receive a dog bandanna.

Visit 11 locations for a chance to win your choice of a cabin at Susquehanna State Park or a live animal encounter and campfire with smores at Eden Mill Nature Center. Visit 15 locations for a chance to win a paddleboarding trip or a family membership to Longwood Gardens.

Visit the county website today at bit.ly/HSSummerAdventure to view a complete list of Harford stream locations and start uploading selfies with a stream in the background to qualify for prizes.

Share your adventures on social media using the hashtag #HarfordStreams and follow the fun on Facebook at Harford Streams.