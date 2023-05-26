Jennifer S. Kelly to discuss her book ‘The Foxes of Belair: Gallant Fox, Omaha, & the Quest for the Triple Crown’ at Havre de Grace Library June 7

Author Jennifer S. Kelly is to visit the Havre de Grace Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 7 to discuss and sign her new book, “The Foxes of Belair: Gallant Fox, Omaha, & the Quest for the Triple Crown.” Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library welcomes author Jennifer S. Kelly to the Havre de Grace Library on June 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss and sign her new book, "The Foxes of Belair: Gallant Fox, Omaha, & the Quest for the Triple Crown."

Published by University Press of Kentucky, Kelly’s new book focuses on the Belair Stud, founded by Governor Samuel Ogle in Prince George’s County in 1747 and eventually purchased by the Woodward Family of New York in the late 1800s. Two horses owned by the Woodwards’ Belair Stud went on to win horse racing’s Triple Crown—Gallant Fox in 1930 and Omaha in 1935. Gallant Fox was the sire of Omaha.

This new book examines the racing legacies of Gallant Fox and Omaha and how William Woodward’s service to racing during the 20th century forever changed the landscape of the American Thoroughbred industry.

Kelly is also the author “Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown.” Sir Barton was the first Triple Crown winner.

“We are so pleased to welcome Jennifer Kelly to the Havre de Grace Library. ‘The Graw’ as Havre de Grace Race Track was known, welcomed many famous Thoroughbreds including Triple Crown winners Sir Barton and War Admiral,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Jennifer’s insights into legendary horses Gallant Fox and Omaha and the Woodward Family will make for an interesting evening.”

Purchase Kelly’s books from your favorite bookseller, and bring them along for the author to sign. The Havre de Grace Library is located at 120 North Union Avenue in Havre de Grace. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

