Liriodendron names Cathy Dermott as new executive director

Cathy Dermott takes on the role of executive director of the Liriodendron Foundation, managing the historic Bel Air venue. Here are the details provided by the Liriodendron Foundation.

Liriodendron Names New Executive Director

(Bel Air, Maryland – May 11, 2023) The Liriodendron Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathy Dermott as its new Executive Director.

Cathy Dermott, Liriodendron Foundation Executive Director (Photo by Pamela Harvey)

Ms. Dermott joined the non-profit organization in March, stepping into the newly-created position tasked with leading operations of the historic Liriodendron mansion in Bel Air, MD. She comes to the Liriodendron with many years’ experience in managing events venues, having previously worked at Water’s Edge Events Center, where she led sales and marketing for nine years. Prior to Water’s Edge, she spent twelve years as part of the management team for Beechtree Catering.

“We are excited to have someone of Cathy’s expertise and strategic approach join the Liriodendron,” says Liriodendron Foundation President Arden McClune. “We believe she has the skills and knowledge to build on our recent momentum and guide us in our continued growth.”

Dermott will manage day-to-day operations of the Liriodendron, including overseeing rentals, public-facing events, and the mansion’s gallery space. She will also engage with visitors and the larger community to promote the significance of the historic mansion and the legacy of Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly and the Kelly family. She will work with staff and Board to increase the sustainability of the organization while seeking new opportunities for growth.

“I am honored to join such a vibrant and important organization and look forward to creating even more opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to explore everything the Liriodendron has to offer,” says Ms. Dermott. “I am eager to get to know our supporters and visitors and hear what makes the Liriodendron special for them.”

To meet Ms. Dermott and learn more about her new role, please visit the Liriodendron during its weekly Wednesday Open House from 1 to 6 pm, and on the Second Sunday of each month from 11 am to 3 pm, or contact info@liriodendron.com or 410-879-4424 to make an appointment.

The Liriodendron Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to protect and maintain the Liriodendron Mansion and to honor the legacy of Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly and the Kelly Family. The Liriodendron is an historic property in Bel Air, MD, originally built in 1898 as a summer home for Dr. Kelly, his wife Laetitia, and their nine children. Dr. Kelly was a world renowned surgeon, naturalist, philanthropist, and author, and was one of the founders of Johns Hopkins Medical School and Hospital. Sold to Harford County in the late 1970s, the mansion now functions as an events venue and cultural center. The Liriodendron is on the National Registry of Historic Places.