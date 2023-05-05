Local students win HarCAR’s fair housing poster contest

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® recognized Fair Housing Month in April by hosting a poster contest with the theme “will you be my neighbor?” Here are the details provided by the association:

Harford County Association of REALTORS® Announces Fair Housing Poster Contest Winners

Bel Air, MD (5/4/23) — In honor of April being Fair Housing Month, the Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) hosted a poster contest to educate students about fair housing. Students from across Harford County were invited to participate. This year’s theme was “will you be my neighbor?”

Over 80 students submitted posters displaying their interpretation of the “will you be my neighbor?” theme. The winners of the contest were recognized at a Harford County Council meeting. Each winner also received a Target gift card.

The middle school winner was Camryn Allmond. The elementary school winners placed as follows, first place went to Olivia Chin, second place to Amina Surgeon, and third place to Paul Knox. There were also two honorable mentions: Graylyn Gullion and Waverly Parson.

“Fair housing will always be of the utmost important to our association,” said HarCAR President Linda Rich. “Unfortunately, fair housing is still an issue that many communities face and residents need to be educated about. The poster contest is an incredible opportunity to spread awareness and for students to use their talents to showcase the importance of equal housing.”

All participants received goodie bags complete with pencils, pens, highlighters, bookmarks, snacks, and toys provided by HarCAR affiliate members and partners, coupons to local establishments, and a pizza party.

“The Harford County Association of REALTORS® was blown away by the talent and number of submissions received this year. We look forward to hosting another contest next year and continuing to educate the Harford County community about fair housing!” said HarCAR CEO Kathy McFadden.