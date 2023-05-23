Magic of Science Fair and Family Festival comes to HCC June 10

The Discovery Center at Water’s Edge’s event is to feature a regional science fair for middle school students along with a play area, petting zoo, hands-on science experiments, over 40 science-based exhibits, entertainers, robotic demonstrations and food trucks at the TUNE Building at Harford Community College June 10. Here are the details provided:

2ND ANNUAL MAGIC OF SCIENCE FAIR AND FAMILY FESTIVAL EXPECTED TO ATTRACT 3,000 VISITORS

— STEM Day of Play June 10 at TUNE Building at Harford Community College —

The Discovery Center at Water’s Edge, a forthcoming interactive world-class STEM Center where students of all ages can experience hands-on science and technology, see tomorrow’s technology today, and learn the history of scientific discovery in our area, will present the second annual Magic of Science Fair and Family Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the TUNE Building at Harford Community College. There is no cost to participate in the Fair or attend the Family Festival.



The Magic of Science Fair and Family Festival 2023 will include a regional science fair for middle school students beginning at 8 a.m. and culminating with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. The Family Festival, a “carnival of science,” begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. The event will feature a day of interactive activities and exploration and offer activities for learners of all ages, from infants to adults. Families will enjoy a “Discovery Zone” play area, petting zoo, hands-on science experiments, over 40 science-based exhibits, entertainers, robotic demonstrations, food trucks, middle-school science fair and much more.

This year’s Festival sponsors include SURVICE Engineering as the title sponsor, APG Federal Credit Union, Harford Community College, Harford County Public Library, Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, and participation by many other organizations. For more information on The Magic of Science event or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://discoverycentermd.org/magicofscience/.

About Discovery Center at Water’s Edge

The Discovery Center at Water’s Edge will be a place where students of all ages can experience hands-on science and technology, see tomorrow’s technology today, and learn the history of scientific discovery in our area. A place where new worlds are discovered, and connected are made with exhibits featuring virtual reality among interactive options. In addition to interactive exhibits, the Discovery Center will offer weekend and limited after-school programs, maker spaces, and serve as an anchor for the region’s STEM activities. Phase 1 is a 6,000 square foot “Preview” Center at the Water’s Edge complex in Belcamp, MD. Phase 2 will result in expanding the operational Discovery Center in 2025 with the addition of 4,000 square feet of space, serving over 55,000 visitors each year, and costing approximately $3.5 million. Phase 3 will expand the center to 35,000 square feet, serving 100,000 visitors each year.

Phase 1 of the preview center, has been under construction and will open in early Summer of 2023. For more information about the Discovery Center at Water’s Edge, visit https://discoverycentermd.org.