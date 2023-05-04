Open championship bowling tournament comes to Forest Hill Lanes starting May 6

The Maryland State Association United States Bowling Congress 64th Joseph W. Moore Sr. Memorial Open Championship Tournament is being held at Forest Hill Lanes on the weekends of May 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Here are the details provided by the organizers:

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP BOWLING TOURNAMENT COMING TO FOREST HILL LANES

Forest Hill, Maryland: The Maryland State Association United States Bowling Congress 64th Joseph W. Moore Sr. Memorial Open Championship Tournament is being held at Forest Hill Lanes on the weekends of May 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21.

Hundreds of bowlers in teams of four, doubles and singles from all over Maryland and surrounding states are expected, plus regular ‘Open Bowling’ is still available for the public.

Singles and Doubles Matches begin at 8 am on Saturday, May 6, and Team Squads begin at noon the same day. Due to the anticipated large numbers of bowlers, preliminary rounds will take the entire weekend of May 6-7 during the day, with successive rounds on May 13-14 and finals on May 20-21.

In 2022, at the 63rd Open, over twenty-three thousand dollars of prizes were won by various teams, squads and singles.

According to Forest Hill Lanes General Manager Ross Miller, “We are honored and grateful that the Maryland State Association has chosen Forest Hill Lanes for this important Open Tournament. Because we have forty lanes in service, even though the Tournament will take up some of them, we still will have plenty of lanes available at all times for Open Bowling for our regular customers. Plus, our regular Saturday evening Early Bird and Night Strike special sessions are going on as scheduled, as well as our Sunday Evening Special. We urge everyone to visit our web site or Facebook page for updates,” Miller adds.

Forest Hill Lanes, Harford County’s Bowling Center, is located at 1 Maurice Drive in Forest Hill, Maryland. Open 7 days a week, the Lanes features many special offers and online reservations for Open Bowling. For schedule information and online reservations at Forest Hill Lanes, visit https://foresthillbowl.com. The Forest Hill Lanes Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/ForestHillBowl.