Renovated Jolly Acres Road bridge over Deer Creek near Norrisville has reopened to traffic

Jolly Acres Road between Green Road and Dry Branch Road near Norrisville has reopened to traffic following construction. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Jolly Acres Road over Deer Creek reopens to traffic in early May 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Jolly Acres Road Bridge Over Deer Creek near Norrisville Reopens

BEL AIR, Md., (May 9, 2023) – Jolly Acres Road between Green Road and Dry Branch Road has re-opened to all traffic. The bridge had been closed for construction since October 17, 2022 while the bridge deck was extended and replaced and improvements were made to the abutments, pier, and existing structural components.