Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive (center left, blue shirt), and Joe Siemek, Director of Public Works (left of County Executive), along with County staff, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, community members, and contractors for the project celebrate the reopening of the new Stafford Road bridge over Deer Creek in Susquehanna State Park with a ribbon cutting.

Stafford Road Bridge in Susquehanna State Park Reconstructed, Reopened

BEL AIR, Md., (May 25, 2023) – The Stafford Road bridge over Deer Creek in Susquehanna State Park has been reconstructed and reopened prior to the busy summer season. At 225 feet in length, the Stafford Road bridge is the longest County-owned bridge.