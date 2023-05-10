Sts. Mary Magdalene & Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts Greek Festival June 2-4

Sts. Mary Magdalene & Markella Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a Greek Festival June 2-4. The event features traditional Greek food, live music and a DJ, vendors and a cash bar. Live Greek dance performances, a kids corner and silent auction are also included. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 2, noon to 10 p.m. June 3 and noon to 6 p.m. June 4. Onsite parking is available at the church, 3714 Dublin Rd. in Darlington. For details visit stsmm.org.