3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament raises more than $15K for Rally Against Parkinson’s – Harford, Inc.

Golfers raised more than $15,000 for Rally Against Parkinson’s – Harford, Inc. at its 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament June 16 at Greystone Golf Course. Here are the details provided by RAP:

Tenax Technologies Team (Photo courtesy Rally Against Parkinson’s- Harford, Inc.)

Rally Against Parkinson’s Hits a Hole-in-One!

[White Hall] June 22, 2023- Rally Against Parkinson’s- Harford, Inc. (RAP) recently held its 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, June 16, at the scenic and challenging Greystone Golf Course. RAP hosted 120 golfers on a fun day that helped raise over $15,000 for the all-volunteer-run organization. The money raised will go to providing the Rock Steady Boxing program, free of charge, to anyone diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Golfers were given swag bags full of items donated by businesses including Frito Lay, Utz, Clif Bar, WaWa, Texas Roadhouse, Visit Harford, Tenax Technologies, Celcius Energy Drinks and Smyth Jewelers. The day was filled with action and prizes with a $25,000 hole-in-one contest sponsored by Jones Junction, contest holes, a beverage cart sponsored by MaGerks Bel Air and giveaways from White Claw, who sponsored their beverage line to include their new Vodka Sodas for all to enjoy.

Debbie Umbarger, RAP board member, and Fundraising Director, served as the MC, sharing gratitude for businesses and individuals in the community who supported the event. “Without sponsorship and donors, we could not achieve the milestones in fundraising we have in 2023. From return sponsors, including Sonipak Design & Marketing, Tenax Technologies, Harford County Government, HGH Mechanical, Thompson’s Moving, Tar Heel Construction, Gary Lynch Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, Forest Hill Health and Fitness and Kapinos Builders, to first-time supporters Hirsch Electric, White Claw, Brightview Towson, FRACO, APGFCU, Beacon Staffing, Incite Creative, Inflate Your Party and McComas Family Funeral Homes, RAP is backed by a wonderful group of businesses.”

RAP will continue fundraising with their upcoming 5th Annual Vegas Baby Bull and Oyster Roast on February 10, 2024, at Richlin Ballroom. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please, contact the fundraising director, Debbie Umbarger, at debbie@rallyagainstparkinsons.org for more information and to help join the fight!