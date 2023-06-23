Bel Air Library to reopen June 28 following elevator replacement

Harford County Public Library has announced that the Bel Air Library will reopen on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Bel Air Library Reopens June 28

Two new elevators have been installed in the building

Bel Air, Md., June 23, 2023 — Harford County Public Library has announced that the Bel Air Library will reopen on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. It has been closed since April 5 so that both elevators could be replaced.

The Bel Air Library will be hosting many Summer Reading Adventure events including Rope Warrior on June 29. Rope Warrior features David Fisher, who executes stunts using a jump rope. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most “rump jumps” in one minute. Information about this program and others at the Bel Air Library may be found at https://programs.hcplonline.org/events.

For more information about the Bel Air Library, visit the Library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/belairbranch or HCPLoline.org

“We are so grateful to our customers for their patience as we replaced the elevators. It will be so good to welcome the community back into the Bel Air Library as we start the second month of our Summer Reading Adventure,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.