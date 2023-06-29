Entries for Sprout Film and Art Festival due by Aug. 25

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is seeking submissions from artists with and without disabilities for its annual Sprout Film and Art Festival. Here are the details provided by the organization:

The Arc NCR is collecting creative entries for the Sprout Film and Art Festival in September, entries are due by August 25th.

The Sprout Film and Art Festival highlights the many talents of people with differing abilities, as well as other professional artists in the community. The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is seeking submissions for the art exhibit. Interested artists, with and without disabilities, are invited to submit art pieces, either two or three dimensional.

The Arc NCR’s annual event provides an inclusive art gallery that includes work from professional and aspiring artists, as well as films from the renowned NYC company, Sproutflix. The program will also include artistic entertainment. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided at the event, as well as a cash bar.

Last year’s event was extremely popular, with 113 pieces of art submitted for the festival. The entries included paintings, photos and even a short film. Entries are due by August 25th. You may submit in person and drop off artwork at The Arc NCR, 4513 Philadelphia Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Drop off hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or click the “Submit Artwork” button on the link to submit your artwork. https://arcncr.org/news-events/annual-events/sprout-film-art-festival/

The Sprout Film and Art Festival is Tuesday September 19 th , 2023.

, 2023. 5:30 — 8:30 P.M.

The Richlin Catering & Event, 1700 Van Bibber Road, Edgewood, MD 21040.

For more information or to sponsor the event contact development@arcncr.org

About The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region

For close to seventy years, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has empowered people with differing abilities to live, work and thrive in the community by providing support services and advocacy to adults and children and their families in Harford and Cecil Counties.