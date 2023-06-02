Harford Community College to offer a new Practical Nursing certificate

Harford Community College plans to offer a new 12-month, 41-credit Practical Nursing certificate program, pending approval by the Maryland Board of Nursing. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Offers New Practical Nursing Certificate

The Practical Nursing certificate program is a 12-month, 41-credit certificate program. The program will have one semester of pre-requisite, general education course work with a total of 14 credits of general education credits, and three semesters (27 credits) of practical nursing specific course work. Harford nursing students learn through a curriculum that includes both theory presentation and supervised clinical laboratory experience at affiliating healthcare agencies.

The certificate prepares students for the licensure examination for practical nurses, and graduates of the program are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). The program also provides opportunities to plan for career mobility through articulation with Harford Community College’s associate degree nursing program as well as other associate degree nursing programs in the state of Maryland.

The heart of the healthcare profession, nursing is challenging, interesting, and makes a huge difference in people’s daily lives. Considered a multi-faceted career in healthcare, nurses play an integral role in providing patient care. In fact, nurses spend more time with patients than any other healthcare profession. Prior to going to affiliated healthcare agencies, Harford nursing students practice in the Clinical Simulation Lab using high-fidelity simulation, allowing them to experience real-world scenarios in a simulated environment, and master the basic competencies required to pursue a career as a nurse.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a need for 60,700 additional practical nurses this decade. The Maryland Department of Labor projects that the annual growth rate for practical nurses in Harford County and the surrounding area to be 0.8% with a 10-year growth rate of 8.1%.

Harford Community College offers a competitive nursing degree program that prepares students for a rewarding career in the healthcare field. For additional information, click here or contact the Nursing office at 443-412-2246 or Admissions at 443-412-2109.