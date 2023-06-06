Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli, John Sieracki pass Securities Industry Essentials Exam 

Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli and John Sieracki passed the Securities Industry Essentials Exam (also known as the SIE Exam), the first step toward obtaining a Series 7 license. In addition, Michael Clayton passed the Maryland Life and Health Exam. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Bel Air, Md., June 5, 2023 – Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli and John Sieracki passed the Securities Industry Essentials Exam (also known as the SIE Exam), the first step toward obtaining a Series 7 license.

Bryan Angelilli

(Harford Financial Group photographed by Maryland based Commercial photographer Robin Sommer and Bill Rettberg of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

In addition, Michael Clayton, an associate advisor with Harford Financial Group, passed the Maryland Life and Health Exam.

The SIE Exam is the first exam to help prepare those interested in pursuing the Series 7 license. The Series 7 license is offered by FINRA, a government-authorized not-for-profit organization that oversees broker-dealers in the United States. It is the professional license needed to work in the securities industry.

Holding the Series 7 license indicates that the recipient has the required knowledge regarding the industry including types of securities, regulations that must be followed and how to recommend securities. Upon receiving the Series 7 license, the recipient is required to complete continuing education to stay up to date with trends and regulations.

Angelilli is a client service associate who joined Harford Financial Group full time at the beginning of May. He is also an adjunct professor at Harford Community College.

John Sieracki

Sieracki, also a client service associate, began his career at Harford Financial Group as an intern and joined the firm full time after graduating from UMBC. He holds a degree in financial economics with a certificate in managerial accounting and a minor in entrepreneurship.

Both Angelilli and Sieracki are on the Certified Financial Planner™ track to become advisors.

Clayton passed the Maryland Life and Health Exam and is now licensed to solicit and build a book of business of life and health insurance in Maryland. He has been part of the Harford Financial Group team since joining the firm as an intern in 2019. Last year he passed the Series 66 exam, which allows him to handle managed money and states other than Maryland.

Michael Clayton



“Continuing education is an important part of the culture at Harford Financial Group. My colleagues and I are so proud of Bryan, John and Michael for taking the next steps in their careers,” said Adam Freeland, Certified Financial Planner™ and managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “Everything we do at Harford Financial Group is to help our clients live their best lives, now and in the future. Our team members receiving these certifications enables our clients to receive trusted financial guidance from the best in the business.”

The advisers at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.