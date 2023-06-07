Havre de Grace’s Rogue Swan Theatre Company to perform a vaudeville-style celebration of British bands June 16 & 17 at The State Theatre

The Havre de Grace performing arts troupe Rogue Swan Theatre Co. is to perform a vaudeville-style celebration of British bands on Father’s Day weekend at The State Theatre. Show times are 8 p.m. June 16 and 17. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rogue-swan-invades-the-uk-tickets-613384568757. Here are the details provided by the theatre company:

ROGUE SWAN INVADES THE UK ON JUNE 16TH & 17TH, 2023

Kick off the beginning of summer with Rogue and your favorite songs inspired the British Invasion! Come on down to The State Theatre in Havre de Grace on Fri June 16th and Sat June 17th at 8pm for a one-of-a-kind vaudeville experience featuring songs from The Who, The Clash, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, and so much more! Rogue Swan Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that performs and serves the community of Harford County. Known for their modern vaudevilles, Rogue has made a name for themselves among the Havre de Grace theatre community. Their troupe consists of a unique group of performers who strive to bring an extraordinary experience to their audiences. This latest installment is no exception, constructed more like a concert, this show is a love letter to British musicians encompassing the original British influences through to the modern day. The State Theatre will have food and a full bar available for both shows.



Show dates, times, and location:

Fri June 16th & Sat June 17th, 2023

Doors open @ 7pm, Show @ 8pm

The State Theatre of Havre de Grace

325 St John St, Havre De Grace, MD 21078