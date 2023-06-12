Jones Junction returns as the premier sponsor of Bel Air July 4 celebration

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee has announced the Jones Junction Automotive Group will return as the Premier Sponsor of the Bel Air July 4th celebration this year. The event includes a day full of events beginning with the 6:30 a.m. Flag Ceremony at Bel Air High School, a 6 p.m. parade on Main Street and ending with fireworks over Rockfield Park at about 9:30 p.m. For more information visit https://belairjuly4.org. Here are the details provided by the event organizers:



BEL AIR, MARYLAND, JUNE 6, 2023: The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit organization that produces the annual July 4 celebrations in Bel Air, Maryland, again gives its deepest thanks to the Jones Junction Automotive Group, the Premier Sponsor of the 4th of July in Bel Air, Maryland.

According to David Williams, President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, “We are extremely pleased to have Jones Junction back again this year as our Premier Sponsor, and their donation makes them the power behind the fireworks this year! Jones has a history of generous giving to the Bel Air community, and we welcome this commitment from them,” Williams adds.

“We believe in our community, and salute the teachers, school staff and all the educators who have been so important to the health and well-being of our community,” says Bryan Kilby, Co-Owner of Jones Junction. “Our support of the Bel Air July 4 activities is a big part of how we give back to all the people who helped us get back on the way to normal times,” Kilby adds.

Michael Blum, Vice President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, agrees. “We are very pleased and happy to be bringing the events, parade and fireworks back to Bel Air this year. We cannot produce the event without the generous support of local businesses,” Blum states. “Jones leads the way as FIREWORKS SPONSOR and Premier Sponsor, and I hope other businesses notice this and also help us, as the event gets closer and closer” he adds.

In recognition of the Jones Junction commitment, the dealership group is given sole credit for the annual Fireworks display, as well as continuing to be the sponsor of the C. Milton Wright High School Marching Mustang band in the July 4th parade.

According to Mary Chance, Director of Community Outreach for Jones Junction, “We’re proud to be the Premier Sponsor for the 4th of July Celebration! We have long participated as a supporter of this wonderful patriotic and community event, and we are happy to be able to increase our commitment.”

Jones Junction in 2023 celebrated its 106th consecutive years as a family-run automotive business serving Harford County and the surrounding area. Since its founding by patriarch C.M. Jones, the Jones family has serving its community with superior customer service, now from its 40-acre location on Belair Road. The business comprises ten new car dealerships, a PreOwned Superstore and a Collision Center. Owners Larry Jones, Danny Jones and Bryan Kilby carry on their parents’ philosophies and dedication to hard work and integrity. For information on Jones Junction, please visit JonesJunction.com.

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee solicits tax-deductible contributions from businesses and individuals to make it possible to offer the full day’s roster of events on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, beginning with the Flag Ceremony at Bel Air High School at 6:30 am, and ending with the fireworks over Rockfield Park at about 9:30 pm.

Other 4 July events include the Parade, which starts at 6 pm on Main Street in Bel Air, and many family-friendly competitions in the morning and early afternoon, including Horseshoe Toss, Bocce, Watermelon Eating, Uncle Sam Says and more.

For complete information on July 4th in Bel Air, please visit https://belairjuly4.org.

