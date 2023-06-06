Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland’s Stephen Klein appointed to Baltimore Public Markets Corporation Board

Stephen Klein, Real Estate and Asset Manager at Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, has been appointed to the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation’s Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by Klein’s Family Markets:

Stephen Klein Appointed to the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation Board

Forest Hill, MD (6/5/23) — The Baltimore Public Markets Corporation recently announced the appointment of Stephen Klein, Real Estate and Asset Manager at Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, to its Board of Directors.

As a dedicated advocate for the local community, Baltimore resident, and a seasoned professional in the industry, Klein brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. Established in 1995, the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation is responsible for managing and preserving the vibrant and historic marketplaces that are integral to Baltimore’s cultural fabric.

The Baltimore Public Markets Corporation has a long-standing history of fostering entrepreneurship, providing new and diverse food options, and serving as gathering places for residents and visitors. From the iconic Lexington Market to Broadway Market and the historic Hollins Market, these public markets reflect Baltimore’s unique character and heritage.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation Board. I have a strong passion for supporting local businesses and promoting economic development,” said Klein. “I am confident that my skillset and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by small businesses and entrepreneurs will bring value to the board. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to ensure that these beloved marketplaces remain vibrant and thriving spaces for our community.”

The appointment of Klein to the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation Board underscores the organization’s commitment to community engagement, economic development, and preserving Baltimore’s cultural legacy.