Local twirlers to host Patriotic Send Off Show June 30 to help raise funds for trip to compete in England

Championship baton twirlers Hannah Fender and Meghan Zoll are hosting a Patriotic Send Off Show at 6 p.m. June 30 at the Harford Day School in preparation for their trip to represent TEAM USA a the IBTF Nations Cup International Baton Twirling Championships in Liverpool, England in August. Here are the details the organizers provided about the event:

Local Teens representing TEAM USA for the Nations Cup International Baton Twirling Championships hosting a patriotic community show

Monday, June 12, 2023 – On Friday June 30th, two highly decorated baton twirlers from Bel Air, Maryland will host a Patriotic Send Off Show at Harford Day School at 6pm. The girls are proudly representing TEAM USA in August, at the IBTF Nations Cup International Baton Twirling Championships in Liverpool, England!

The international event is the first of its kind as a joint World Championships held for the sport of baton twirling in the hopes of earning the favor of the International Olympic Committee, which is looking to add baton twirling to the growing list of sports featured in the Olympics.

Hannah Fender, 19, and Meghan Zoll, 17, both from Bel Air, Maryland, were selected for the Senior Duet category at the NBTA National Championships last summer.

The pair have previously won gold medals at the AAU/Jr Olympics in 2021 and have won numerous individual championships as well. They have twirled together on the TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling Teams for over 10 years. And, they have competed in the duet division for over 8 years.

Hannah Fender is a graduate of C. Milton Wright High School, and is a rising sophomore at the University of Delaware where she is also a Golden Girl Twirler for the marching band. She currently holds the title of Maryland State Intermediate Pageant (all-round) Winner, qualifying for the national all-around event at the NBTA Nationals this summer, where she will be competing in collegiate events also.

Meghan Zoll is a recent graduate from John Carroll High School, and will be attending Purdue University in the fall, and will be a Purdue All American Band Twirler. Meghan will also be competing at the NBTA Nationals in the Advanced National Majorette Championship and collegiate events.

Hannah and Meghan have a Facebook page to help document their preparation and journey: Road to Liverpool; Hannah & Meghan’s Journey. They also have a GoFundMe page to help gather donations: GoFundMe Hannah & Meghan. The pair practice at Harford Day School, the home of the TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling Teams, which is part of Relevé Dance Studio, under the direction of Christine Zoll. Jason Lee, former world silver medalist, is their duet coach.

The Patriotic Send Off Show will feature Hannah & Meghan, local musicians, and twirlers from their team. There will also be raffle baskets created from the dozens of local businesses that have generously donated to help offset the costs of the trip to this very special international event.

To purchase a ticket for the show, for more information to donate to the Patriotic Show or to interview the twirlers, please contact:

Christine Zoll, 410-937-2426, twirltastixreleve@gmail.com or ChristineZoll19@gmail.com

TwirlTasTix Baton & Relevé Dance hold classes at Harford Day School, as well as offering competitive teams in baton and dance.