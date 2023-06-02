Nominations are now open for the Harford County Department of Community Services’ annual Most Beautiful People Awards

The Harford County Department of Community Services is seeking nominations of people who live and work in Harford County for its annual award recognizing local volunteers. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Nominees Sought for 37th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards

BEL AIR, Md., (June 1, 2023) – Do you know an unsung hero? Each year the Harford County Department of Community Services searches for local citizens who selflessly assist others and honors their volunteer service with Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards.

Nominations are open for the 37th annual awards recognizing local volunteers of any age or background with one thing in common: They enrich the lives of their fellow citizens through acts of kindness and concern.

New this year will be a group award for organizations whose employees collectively volunteer their own time as a group for a non-profit organization or the Harford County community.

Nominees must live and volunteer in Harford County, and nominations must be based on volunteer service only. Elected officials currently in office are not eligible for nomination. The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Online nominations are strongly encouraged and can be found along with a complete list of official rules and eligibility requirements on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/HMB.

Hard copies of the nomination form can be requested by contacting Theresa Smith in the Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389 or tmsmith@harfordcountymd.gov.