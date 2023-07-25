Abingdon Road between Cokesbury Road and Cogswell Court in Abingdon closed today until 5 p.m.

Abingdon Road between Cokesbury Road and Cogswell Court in Abingdon is to close today until 5 p.m. for a drainage repair. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

A Section of Abingdon Road to Close for One Day on Tuesday, July 25

BEL AIR, Md., (July 24, 2023) – A section of Abingdon Road between Cokesbury Road and Cogswell Court in Abingdon will be closed to all through traffic from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 (weather permitting) for a drainage repair.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will notbe allowed through the area during the work. Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to Glenn Dawson at 410-638-3279 ext. 7936.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.