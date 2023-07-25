Harford Community College receives funding to strengthen career and technical education for underrepresented students

The funding from the Maryland State Department of Education is meant to create equity within Career and Technical Education. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harford Community College Awarded Perkins Formula Funding for FY24 Career and Technical Education

Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland has received funding from the Maryland State Department of Education, Division of Career and College Readiness in the amount of $219,638. This funding is provided under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act of 2018 (Perkins V).

Perkins V offers states and local education agencies a framework to create equity within Career and Technical Education (CTE). Marginalized communities and underrepresented student groups are the focus of the funding within community colleges’ existing or anticipated CTE programs.

Harford Community College will use Perkins funding to fund the biennial needs assessment, conduct professional development training, hire a lab assistant, hire college and career navigators for teacher education majors and students in the Computer Support Technician Academy at the Edgewood Library, hire tutors for gateway and technology courses, pay for high performance laptops for students in the P-TECH program at Joppatowne High School, purchase a bioreactor for the Biotech program, and pay for exam fees for computer and technology credentialing.

The Business and Applied Technology division will be leading this program implementation enhancing Career and Technical Education pathways at Harford. Questions may be directed to Marc Minnick, Dean for Business and Applied Technology, at mminnick@harford.edu or 443-412-2382.