Harford Community College receives grant to increase college completion rates

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has awarded Harford Community College a grant of $60,000 for continuation of a One Step Away program. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harford Community College Receives One Step Away Grant

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has awarded Harford Community College a grant of $60,000 for continuation of a One Step Away program to increase college completion rates by providing associate and bachelor’s degree-granting Maryland institutions with funds to identify, contact, re-enroll and graduate near-completers.

At Harford, One Step Away provides one-on-one, concierge advising and support that walks students through the re-admission process, gets them scheduled for classes, and assists with the financial aid process.

The goal of the program is to assist students who stopped attending classes despite completing or being near fulfillment of their requirements for earning an associate degree. Program eligibility requirements include the following: 45 or more college-level credits completed; student has not been enrolled in college for at least one year; student did not transfer to or finish a degree at another institution; and student is in good academic standing. Students can transfer in credits from other institutions, if they have them.

The program has tangible results for students and the community. Since 2014, the One Step Away Program has helped more than 350 students graduate.

The “One Step Away Complete College Maryland State Grant Program” is funded by the Maryland Higher Education Commission. MHEC is the State of Maryland’s higher education coordinating board responsible for establishing statewide policies for Maryland public and private colleges and universities and for-profit career schools. The commission also administers state financial aid programs that affect students on a statewide basis.

Former Harford Community College students interested in learning about their eligibility for completion of their degree can contact George Budelis at GBudelis@Harford.edu or 443-412-2185, or Roger Hoover at RoHoover@harford.edu or 443-412-2206. More information about the program is available at https://www.harford.edu/admissions/apply/one-step-away.php.