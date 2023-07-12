Harford County Public Schools to hold job fairs July 20, 25 and Aug. 8

Harford County Public Schools is to host three job fairs for candidates interested in working for the school district. Here are the details provided by HCPS:

Harford County Public Schools to Hold Job Fairs

Candidates are encouraged to attend to learn more about HCPS and potentially apply in person

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is looking for highly qualified candidates to come shine with us and become part of the HCPS team.

On July 20, 2023, July 25, 2023, and August 8, 2023, Harford County Public Schools is holding job fairs for interested candidates. The job fairs are in the afternoon each day and members of the HCPS Human Resources Department will be in attendance to answer questions about positions, benefits, and the applications process. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resume and apply in person at the events. Interviews will not be held during the job fairs.

The first job fair will be held at C. Milton Wright High School on July 20, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Another at Edgewood High School on August 8, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. HCPS staff members will be on hand at both events to discuss numerous open positions including school nurses, administrative staff, bus drivers and attendants, teachers, and more.

The July 25, 2023, job fair is for candidates interested in a job with HCPS Transportation and is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleet Management Building, 1304 Enterprise Court, Bel Air.

Pre-registration is not required, and anyone interested in a position with HCPS is encouraged to attend. For a full list of open positions, go to hcps.org and click on the sun icon on the webpage.

HCPS is committed to recruiting and retaining effective and diverse educators and staff to build a climate of student success and improve learning experiences for every child in every classroom.

