Harford County to host 2023 Second Chance Resource Fair Aug. 23

Harford County is hosting the 2023 Second Chance Resource Fair on Aug. 23 for people impacted by the criminal justice system. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to host 2023 Second Chance Resource Fair August 23 in Aberdeen

BEL AIR, Md., (July 25, 2023) – Harford County is hosting a resource fair in August for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system. The 2023 Second Chance Resource Fair will include record expungement services, assistance for those seeking a new start after incarceration, and support for victims.

Registration is now open and is required for some services. Participants and interested vendors may register at www.harfordcountymd.gov/SecondChance. Though pre-registration is preferred, walk-ins for participants are welcome on the day of the event.

The resource fair will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 at the EPICENTER located at 21 Aberdeen Shopping Plaza. For those requiring transportation to the event, vouchers will be provided for participants registering no later than August 11, 2023.

For more information contact the Office of Human Relations and Mediation at 410-638-4739 or mediation@harfordcountymd.gov.

Available resources will include the following.

The Harford County Bar Foundation will provide expungement services. Preregistration is required for this service.

Maryland Legal Aid will offer legal information and guidance for those in need.

The Harford County Community Mediation Program will provide free mediation information for those experiencing conflict. Mediation is free, voluntary, neutral, and confidential.

Resume Preparation Services will be offered to those seeking assistance creating a new resume or reviewing and updating their current resume. Resumes can be printed on site or emailed to individuals.

Power52 Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation, will provide information on training and employment for at-risk individuals in the clean-energy industry.

Harford Community College will offer information and assistance on the Workforce Division Leading Edge Training program as well as general registration information.

Harford County Community Development will offer information on housing vouchers and the first-time home buyer program.

The EPICENTER Pantry Program will provide one bag of groceries to attendees. Food is available while supplies last. Those who register no later than August 1 will be given priority.

The Harford County Health Department will print free birth certificates for individuals born in Maryland with a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification are a driver license, state-issued photo identification card, or a passport. Healthcare providers will also offer tobacco education and information about other services available through the Health Department.

Maryland Insurance Administration will offer guidance on a variety of insurance options.

The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights will provide information and answer questions about the rights of the protected classes in the state of Maryland.