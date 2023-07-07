Harford County to host Parks & Recreation Month celebration July 21 at Flying Point Park

Harford County is celebrating Parks & Recreation Month with a community event featuring games, a bounce house and water slides from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at Flying Point Park, 511 Kennard Ave. in Edgewood. Here are the details the county provided:

Harford County to Celebrate Parks & Rec July 21

BEL AIR, Md., (June 29, 2023) – Harford County will celebrate Parks & Recreation Month with a community event in Edgewood that will include water and field day activities and program demonstrations.

Parks and Recreation Day: Where Community Grows will be hosted by the Harford County Department of Parks & Recreation and the Harford County Recreation Councils from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at Flying Point Park, 511 Kennard Ave. in Edgewood.

Kids will be able to join in field day team-building activities and games, a flag football game, and an obstacle course bounce house, then cool off on two water slides and other water activities.

Demonstrations by local recreation councils will include gymnastics by ACPR and jumping rope by the Hoppin’ Hawks, a robotics demonstration, and a lesson in disc golf. There will also be public safety activities, preschooler programs, seeding, planting, and fishing on the Bush River.

“We have so many great things to do through Parks & Rec countywide, from physical activities to educational classes,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Join us in Edgewood on Friday, July 21 and try out some of these fun and family-friendly activities for all ages.”

For more information on Parks & Recreation Day, visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3432/Parks-Recreation-Month.