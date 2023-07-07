Rally Against Parkinson awarded grant to support Harford County fitness programs

Rally Against Parkinson’s was recently awarded a $17,000 community grant to support funding of the RAP Fitness Programs offered in Harford County. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Rally Against Parkinson’s Selected for Grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation

[Bel Air] June 29, 2023- Thanks to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Rally Against Parkinson’s (RAP) will continue to support Harford County citizens and those in the surrounding areas who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease. RAP was recently awarded a $17,000 community grant to support funding of the RAP Fitness Programs offered in Harford County. Jim Hampshire, the current Board President of RAP was thrilled upon receiving the news. “This generous community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation will allow us to make the lives of those with Parkinson’s a little better through exercise, social interaction and laughter.” The application for the grant was approved after a competitive review of many applications.

RAP was formed to ensure the continued funding of free Rock Steady Boxing classes. Rock Steady Boxing is an internationally recognized program that specifically designs rigorous exercises that combat both the physical and cognitive effects of Parkinson’s Disease (PD), resulting in the improvement of the quality of life of those suffering from PD as well as their caregivers, family and friends. The Rock Steady Boxing Program (RSB) at Forest Hill Health and Fitness (FHHF) had a humble beginning seven years ago. FHHF became the first facility in the state of Maryland to attain the internationally recognized RSB program affiliation. The program is now additionally offered for free at the Ward Y in Abingdon and via Zoom online through our RAP website https://rallyagainstparkinsons.org/virtual-classes/.

The long-term goal is to raise funds to support the continuation and organic growth of existing RAP PD Fitness Program classes and location expansion throughout Harford County to provide access to all persons with PD. Also, to educate the general population in Harford County regarding PD and identify local resources for those with PD. It is estimated that there are over 1200 individuals with Parkinson’s Disease in Harford County, many of whom are underserved. Our goal is to reach all those county-wide who are suffering from PD as well as their families and caregivers.