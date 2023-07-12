Section of Troyer Road in White Hall to close for five months starting July 18

A section of Troyer Road between Norrisville Road (Route 23) and Harford Creamery Road in White Hall will be closed to all through traffic beginning on July 18. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

A Section of Troyer Road in White Hall to be Closed for Approximately Five Months

BEL AIR, Md., (July 11, 2023) – A section of Troyer Road between Norrisville Road (Route 23) and Harford Creamery Road in White Hall will be closed to all through traffic beginning on or about Tuesday, July 18 for approximately five months while the bridge over a tributary of Little Deer Creek is repaired.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.