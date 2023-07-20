Section of West MacPhail Road in Bel Air to close July 26 for 10 weeks

A section of West MacPhail Road between South Tollgate Road and Ponderosa Drive in Bel Air is to close July 26 for 10 weeks of sewer repair work. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of West MacPhail Road in Bel Air to be Closed for Approximately 10 Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (July 17, 2023) – A section of West MacPhail Road between South Tollgate Road and Ponderosa Drive in Bel Air will be closed to all through traffic for approximately 10 weeks beginning on or about Wednesday, July 26 for sewer rehabilitation work.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the work. Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on these roadways. Questions about the closure may be directed to Michael McGehee at 410-638-3300 ext. 1453.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.