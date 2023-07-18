Tollgate Road Yard Trim Drop-Off Site in Bel Air to close July 22-29 during Harford Farm Fair

The Harford County’s Tollgate Road Yard Trim Drop-Off Site in Bel Air will close July 22-29 during the Farm Fair, which is held across the street. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Tollgate Road Yard Trim Drop-Off Site in Bel Air to be Closed July 22 – 29 for Harford Farm Fair

BEL AIR, Md., (July 18, 2023) – Harford County’s Tollgate Road Yard Trim Drop-Off Site in Bel Air will be closed from Saturday, July 22 through Saturday, July 29 to minimize traffic in the area of the Harford County Farm Fair. Residents are welcome to use the Harford Mulch & Compost Facility at 3135 Scarboro Road in Street as an alternative.

The Tollgate facility will reopen on its normal operating schedule at 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Questions may be directed to Wendy Doring at 410-638-3018.