Eighty-three students celebrated for completing their programs at Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center

A Ceremony of Completion and Celebration for 83 students at Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation was held Aug. 23. Here are the details provided by Harford Community College:

Photo courtesy Harford Community College

Ceremony of Completion Held at Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center in Edgewood

A Ceremony of Completion and Celebration was held on August 24 for 83 students who completed their programs of study at Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation, located at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties in Edgewood, MD. The students celebrated at this event were those who completed programs offering Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation Scholarships. Students earned credentials from Harford Community College in one or more of the following: Heavy Equipment Operations; Forklift Certification Training; Warehousing, Supply Chain, and Logistics; Basic Hydraulics and Pneumatics; Construction Trades Skills; and Brick Masonry Training Introduction. Most of the completers gained employment after their training, or if already employed, received promotions, salary increases, or additional opportunities from their current employers.

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College, delivered opening remarks and welcomed the completers and their guests. Carlene Cassidy, Chief Executive Officer of the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, offered congratulations to the graduates. Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and County Council President Patrick Vincenti also gave congratulatory remarks; Maryland State Delegate Steve Johnson of District 34A offered the completers congratulations and best wishes on behalf of the State Delegation. Anita Mowrer and Christian Scopelliti, Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation Scholarship recipients, were the student speakers. Dr. Austin Hill, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Harford Community College, gave closing remarks.

A reception for students and guests followed the ceremony.

Key for the training areas awarded appear after each completer’s name in the listing below: Heavy Equipment Operations (H), Forklift Certification Training (F), Warehousing, Supply Chain, and Logistics (W), Basic Hydraulics and Pneumatics (Y), Construction Trades Skills (C), Brick Masonry Training Introduction (B)

Completers include Khaleal Addison (F), Larry Allman (F), Ella Anderson (C), Cory Ayers (Y, F), Deborah Bat-Asher (F), Robert Bell (F), Catherine Boykin (F), James Brewster (F), Brian Button (F), Joseph Cowan (F), Hector Crespo (B), Marcia Curtis-Presberry (F), Delonte Davis (F), Krystle Dixon (W), Timothy Dixon (F), Patrick Dolan (F), Travis Duncan (F), Floyd Erby (W), Michel Gali (Y, F), Samuel Gali (F), Matthew Gali (F), Julian Giles (F), Frederique Golden (F), Ramon Gonzales (C), Maurice Grayson (F), David Hamilton (F), Jwyanza Harris (C), Jaden Jackson (Y), Courtney Jacobs, Jr. (C), Mariah Jenifer (F), Iyesshia Jenkins (F), Zachary Jianniney (F), Tammy Johnson (F), Linell Johnson (F), Daevon Kerney (C, F), George King (F), Joseph Kolacz (F), Anthony Ledrick (C), Johnathan Lemley (C), Austin Loss (C), Alexander Marcin (H, C), Jazzmine Marr (W, F), Aaron Matzke (C, F), Daniel Miller (F), Cecil Mooney (F), Joseph Morrow (F), Anita Mowrer (W), Thomas Mulligan (F), Achille Nanfack (F), Diane Nichols (Y, F), Jean Nieto Pena (F), Andrew Norris (H, Y, F), Dalton Owens (F), Austin Pace (F), Mercedes Palmere (F), Zachary Paradis (H), Karson Patureau (C), Michelle Phelps (F), Laurence Preston (F), Dennis Rankins (F), Trevor Rankins (F), Araceli Rivera (F), Dana Rucker (F), Latroya Russell (F), Nathaniel Rymarz (Y), Christian Scopelliti (C), Darla Shepard (F), Kevin Smith (W), Olusegun Sokoya (F), Jackson Sprinkel (C), Annah Stimax (C), Jazmine Thacker (F), Rodney Thomas (F), Luis Torres (F), Josue Torres (F), Marcellus Torrez (F), Merle Turner (F), John Van Klei (Y), Andrew Vickers (C), Camaron Ward (C), Donte White (Y), Zachary Wirsing (F), and Paul Yokemick (F).

Harford Community College offers workforce and career training in a wide variety of areas including construction/trades, IT/computers, allied health, and more. For additional information, visit https://www.harford.edu/academics/workforce-career-programs/index.php.