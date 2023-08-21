Former reporter for The Aegis returns to Abingdon Library to promote her new book ‘Stop Waiting for Perfect: Step Out of Your Comfort Zone and Into Your Power’ Sept. 5

Former reporter L’Oreal Thompson Payton, who grew up in Belcamp, is returning to the Abingdon Library Sept. 5 to promote her book “Stop Waiting for Perfect: Step Out of Your Comfort Zone and Into Your Power.” Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

L’Oreal Thompson Payton Discusses Her New Book at ‘Meet the Author’ Event at Abingdon Library

Payton, who grew up in Belcamp, has published a book about how to stop doubting your worth and live your best life

Abingdon, Md., August 21, 2023 — Harford County Public Library welcomes award-winning journalist, motivational speaker, blogger and former Harford County resident L’Oreal Thompson Payton as she discusses and signs her new book at a Meet the Author event on September 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Payton is the author of “Stop Waiting for Perfect: Step Out of Your Comfort Zone and Into Your Power.” The book, published by BenBella Books in August, provides insight into how to stop doubting your worth and start living your best life.

Payton grew up in Belcamp and was a reporter for The Aegis for several years. She is currently a health and wellness reporter for Fortune, where she covers women and wellness in the workplace. Payton lives outside Chicago with her husband and daughter.

Her professional writing is often inspired by her own experiences of trying to navigate the world as an ambitious Black millennial woman who was raised to believe that she could outwork all obstacles but who has come to learn over time that success is not always guaranteed even if you follow all the “rules.”

Her personal essays, feature stories and celebrity interviews have been published in a variety of media outlets such as Bustle, Essence, SELF, Shondaland, People, Publishers Weekly and Well + Good.

“We are so happy to welcome L’Oreal back to Harford County,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “L’Oreal is a fabulous writer, and her new book provides readers with many helpful insights on how to believe in yourself and trust your own greatness, advice everyone can use.”

A book signing and photo opportunity will follow Payton’s presentation. Books should be purchased in advance and brought to the event for signing. Those who purchase books at https://benbellabooks.com/shop/stop-waiting-for-perfect/ will receive a 30 percent discount by entering the code HARFORD.

For more information about the event, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/events.