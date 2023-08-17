The Maryland Department of Labor recently awarded a $491,228 grant to Harford Community College to fund the College’s Adult Literacy program. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harford Community College Receives Grant for Adult Literacy Programs from Maryland Department of Labor

The Maryland Department of Labor recently awarded a $491,228 grant to Harford Community College to fund the College’s Adult Literacy program, which includes the teaching of English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, Adult Basic Education (ABE), and Pre-GED® and GED® classes.

The Adult Development and Literacy Department is an integral part of the Workforce and Community Education division at Harford, providing instruction and services in basic numeracy and literacy skills, English language acquisition, digital literacy, English literacy and civics, workforce preparation, career pathways, integrated education and training, and high school equivalency classes for adult residents 18 years of age and older of Harford County, Maryland.

Receipt of this grant will allow the Adult Development and Literacy Department to instruct 457 students in Adult Basic Education, GED® and ESL courses. ABE classes help students who did not complete high school to enhance their reading, writing and math skills. GED® classes prepare students to take the official examination and earn a Maryland high school diploma, thereby increasing opportunities for employment, workforce training and job advancement. The ESL program allows students to enroll in classes that teach foreign-born adults 18 years of age or older to improve their English listening, speaking, reading, writing and communication skills.

For more information, email Dr. Lorraine Peniston, Director of Adult Development and Literacy at lpeniston@harford.edu.