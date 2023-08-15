The Harford County Public Library Foundation has received a donation of $20,000 from The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation. Here are the details provided by library system:

Carolyn Lambdin, president of The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation (center), presents a $20,000 donation to the Harford County Public Library Foundation. Accepting the gift are Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Harford County Public Library (left), and Mary Hastler, CEO. (Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library)



Harford County Public Library Foundation Receives $20,000 Donation from The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation

Belcamp, Md., August 15, 2023 — Harford County Public Library Foundation has received a donation of $20,000 from The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation. This contribution is designated for innovative programming that caters to the diverse interests and needs of Harford County residents.

The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that enrich community life in Maryland. It has long been recognized for its commitment to supporting educational initiatives and community development. The Foundation’s dedication to fostering literacy and promoting access to knowledge aligns with Harford County Public Library’s mission to empower and enrich the lives of its customers.

“The Library plays many important roles in the Harford County community. It is a gateway for information, a small business center, a job-seeker resource, a partner with the schools and nonprofits, a cultural hub and a leader in innovative learning initiatives,” said Carolyn Lambdin, president of The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation. “We are proud to support the Library’s continued efforts to provide educational resources and opportunities to the community. Together, we can empower individuals, strengthen families and build a brighter future for Harford County.”

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, said, “We are incredibly grateful to The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation for their unwavering support. This substantial donation will enable us to expand our programming, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our community.”

Harford County Public Library is committed to providing equal access to information, fostering lifelong learning and promoting community engagement. The Library offers a wide range of services, including early literacy programs, technology resources and training, and cultural events.

“Harford County Public Library extends its deepest gratitude to The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation for its generosity,” said Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement. “Harford County Public Library is a leader in introducing emerging technologies and cultural opportunities to the public and is a sought-after partner for organizations interested in collaborating with individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses in Harford County. We are thrilled for The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation’s continued support and partnership and look forward to bringing many exciting programs to our branches in the coming year.”

The Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and promote awareness of its services. For more information about the Foundation, call Amber Shrodes at 410-273-5601 x 6513.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County, offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.