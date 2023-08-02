Maryland State Arts Council awards Harford Community College grant to support its arts and cultural events

The Maryland State Arts Council has awarded Harford Community College a $47,731 grant as part of its annual Grants for Organizations program. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Receives Grants for Organizations Funding from Maryland State Arts Council

The Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) has awarded Harford Community College a grant of $47,731 as part of its Grants for Organizations annual funding. The GFO program provides funding for general operating support to organizations whose programming and performances are open to the public. Harford has been a recipient of this funding for many years and looks forward to using funds in FY24 to offset the costs of artists’ fees for productions such as the Touring Family Series, community theater shows from the Phoenix Festival Theater, community dance shows from the Harford Dance Theatre, classical and fine arts musical performances, and world music and dance events.

Last year, grant funding supported shows such as Grease, Cabaret and Beauty and the Beast presented by the Phoenix Festival Theater; Harriet’s Happiest Halloween, Cinderella, and The Nutcracker by Harford Dance Theatre; musical shows paying tribute to The Beatles, John Denver, Phil Collins and Johnny Cash; and cultural events such as Cirque Kalabante, Danú, Celtic Angels Christmas, Hiplet Ballerinas and Kinetic Canvas: Andy Warhol. Family show Popovich Comedy Pet Theater rounded out the offerings in the series. Musical shows with popular artists Darlene Love and Lee Rocker were also supported through last year’s grant.

More information on MSAC grants can be found here: https://msac.org/programs/grants-organizations.

More information on Harford’s events can be found here: https://www.harfordevents.com/.

Questions about the Grants for Organizations funding at Harford can be directed to Stacy Rutherford, Director for Events and Conferencing and General Manager for the APGFCU Arena, at srutherford@harford.edu.