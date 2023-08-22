Meghan Rafferty Flanders joins Harford Financial Group as Client Relationship Specialist 

Harford Financial Group has announced Meghan Rafferty Flanders is joining the firm as its client relationship specialist. Here are the details they provided:

Harford Financial Group Welcomes Meghan Rafferty Flanders as Client Relationship Specialist

Bel Air, Md., August 22, 2023 – Harford Financial Group welcomes Meghan Rafferty Flanders as the firm’s client relationship specialist. She brings extensive experience in executive team leadership and branch management within the financial services field.

Flanders has worked in client relations for several years, most recently at The Flanders Group. Prior to that position, she served in several roles at Freedom Federal Credit Union, including assistant branch manager and mortgage processor and home equity loan settlement representative.

She has studied at University of Maryland University College and Harford Community College.

Flanders has a passion for helping, speaking to and getting to know others which inspired her to enter the financial services industry. She believes that keeping one’s economic well-being at the forefront will help everything else fall into place.

“We are so pleased to have Meghan join our team. Our goal is to provide our clients with the best resources to help them achieve the life they want to live now and in the future. Meghan’s expertise in client relations will benefit our clients as they maneuver through the complex financial-services world,” said Adam Freeland, Certified Financial Planner™ and managing principal of Harford Financial Group.

The advisers at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

