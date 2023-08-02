North Harford High School Envirothon Team takes 10th place in international competition

The North Harford High School Envirothon Team took 10th place out of 52 teams competing in the National Envirothon Competition. Here are the details provided by Harford County Public Schools:



From L-R: Blake Carberry, Maddie Caiazzo, Julia Eakes, Anna O’Leary, Frank DeLuca and Coach Laura O’Leary (Photo courtesy Harford County Public Schools)

North Harford High School Envirothon Team Achieves Remarkable Tenth Place in International Competition

Students competed against teams from across the United States, Canada, and China

The North Harford High School Envirothon Team has once again demonstrated its outstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and excellence by placing an impressive tenth place out of 52 competing teams in the National Envirothon Competition held in Canada. The competition included teams from the United States, Canada, and China.

Envirothon is an environmental education competition that attracts high school students from around the world, challenging their knowledge and understanding of ecological principles, natural resource management, and sustainable practices. This year’s event, hosted in Canada, was a fierce competition from top-tier teams across the globe.

The North Harford High School Envirothon Team’s remarkable performance is a testament to the students’ dedication, hard work, and expertise in environmental studies. Throughout the rigorous competition, they showcased their deep understanding of complex environmental issues and demonstrated practical solutions to real-world challenges faced by our planet.

Mrs. Laura O’Leary, the team’s coach, expressed her pride in the students’ exceptional achievements, “I am incredibly proud of our Envirothon Team. Their passion for environmental conservation and unwavering commitment to learning made all the difference in the competition. They have shown incredible teamwork, creativity, and determination, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

The North Harford High School Envirothon Team’s success would not have been possible without the tremendous support from the school, parents and guardians, and the local community. Their commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a deep appreciation for environmental sustainability has contributed to the team’s triumph on the international stage.

The Harford County, State, and International Envirothon Competitions provide platforms for students to develop leadership skills, collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds, and gain invaluable hands- on experience in environmental sciences. As these young environmentalists continue to pursue their passions, their contributions to society are bound to be invaluable, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.