The Harford County Association of REALTORS recognizes Director of Operations Laura Metz’s 30 years of service

The Harford County Association of REALTORS recently recognized Director of Operations Laura Metz’s 30th year with the organization at its annual member awards ceremony. Here are the details provided:

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® Celebrates Director of Operations Laura Metz’s 30th Anniversary

Laura Metz

Bel Air, MD (August 14, 2023) — The Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) recognizes and celebrates Director of Operations Laura Metz’s 30th year as part of the HarCAR team. Metz was the first HarCAR employee and spent 26 years in the role of Assistant to the CEO. Over the years, she has grown into the role of Director of Operations.

“The association is incredibly lucky to have had Laura on our team for a remarkable 30 years,” said HarCAR President Linda Rich. “Very few people have the privilege of saying they’ve been with the same organization for 30 years, and very few organizations have the privilege of having such loyal employees. It is an amazing accomplishment, and Laura is truly the backbone of our association! She serves in a wide variety of crucial roles and truly cares about all our members.”

As Director of Operations, she primarily serves as staff liaison for many HarCAR committees, including Affiliate, Awards, Grievance, Networking, Nominating, Trade Show, and Young Professionals Network. She works closely with the CEO, coordinates events, is the database administrator, keeps accurate records of membership and their dues payments, and is the Professional Standards Administrator.

Metz was recently honored with a formal award recognizing her service and commitment during HarCAR’s annual member awards ceremony. HarCAR members and staff surprised Laura with a generous gift and invited her family to attend.