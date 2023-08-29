Tickets to Harford County Public Library Foundation’s ‘SpyBall: Secrets in the Stacks’ gala go on sale Aug. 31

Tickets to Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 19th annual gala, “SpyBall: Secrets in the Stacks,” go on sale Thursday, August 31, at 11:04 a.m. Here are the details provided by Harford County Public Library:

‘SpyBall: Secrets in the Stacks’ Tickets Go On Sale August 31

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s annual gala, with a James Bond theme, takes place November 4 at the Abingdon Library

Abingdon, Md., August 23, 2023 — Tickets to Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 19th annual gala, “SpyBall: Secrets in the Stacks,” go on sale Thursday, August 31, at 11:04 a.m. Tickets cost $175 per person and may be purchased by visiting eveninginthestacks.org. Gala tickets typically sell out quickly once they are available.

The gala, which is expected to attract more than 650 guests, takes place the evening of Saturday, November 4, at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. The theme, “SpyBall: Secrets in the Stacks,” celebrates the 70th anniversary of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels.

In the spirit of the suave and sophisticated 007, the SpyBall will transport guests to a glamorous world of mystery and intrigue with mouthwatering cuisine and an imaginative drink menu by Evolved Catering and Events (aka The Local). The evening also features musical entertainment by the Klassix, a mock casino, jewelry raffle courtesy of Saxon’s Diamond Centers, an escape room and other surprises. In addition, the SpyBall will feature a silent auction with packages just in time for the holiday season.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Rolling Reader, an HCPL outreach vehicle that serves the county’s most vulnerable youth by providing access to Library resources.

Various sponsorship opportunities include tickets, special seating areas, sponsor reception, multimedia recognition and other perks and are available at https://hcplonline.org/galasponsorship.php. The deadline for sponsorship is Friday, September 29.

Presenting Sponsors of the SpyBall include Richardson’s Flowers & Gifts, Saxon’s Diamond Centers and ThinkBig Networks. Among the Headlining Sponsors are Dr. William and Carol Allen, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, Freedom Federal Credit Union, Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, Rainbow Restoration and #stayINLINE a barre studio. Additional sponsor information may be found at eveninginthestacks.org.

“This year’s SpyBall Gala will be an unforgettable evening of elegance and philanthropy. As we embrace the excitement and mystery of the James Bond theme, we are deeply grateful to our sponsors, partners, gala video participants, volunteers and staff who have joined us on this important mission to raise funding for the Rolling Reader,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

To watch the video produced about the 19th annual gala, which features numerous community leaders, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4Ih797Hj00.

“The Gala Committee, Foundation and Library team are working to make this the most successful gala yet, from the iconic theme to astounding silent auction packages, over-the top decor, a ‘Q’-inspired escape room and surprises around every corner,” said Amber Shrodes, the Library’s director of philanthropy and community engagement. “Most importantly, we are thrilled to raise awareness and funds to support the Rolling Reader and the families it serves.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.