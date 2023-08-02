Volunteers needed Aug. 7-11 for Harford County bike camp for people with differing abilities

Volunteer spotters are needed for the iCan Bike Camp to be held Aug. 7 through 11 at the Churchville Recreation Center. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Bike Camp for People with Differing Abilities; Volunteers Needed

BEL AIR, Md., (August 2, 2023) – Harford County’s popular iCan Bike Camp where people with differing abilities learn and experience the thrill of bike riding, will be held Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Churchville Recreation Center, 3023 Level Road in Churchville.

Volunteer spotters are needed to assist instructors and serve each rider on a specially adapted bike; no experience is necessary. Participants and volunteers have found the camp to be a life-changing and joyful experience.

Volunteers can register online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3368/31038/Harford-County-Bike-Camp.

“We are excited to continue this wonderful program for those with differing abilities,” said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. “The relationships and trust that develops between the participants and volunteers is fantastic and the confidence these riders develop through their time at the camp is amazing.”

The iCan Bike Camp, developed by the nonprofit iCan Shine has helped more than 20,000 individuals with disabilities worldwide learn to ride bikes since its founding in 2007. The program uses a fleet of adapted bicycles, a specialized instructional program, and trained staff to teach individuals with disabilities how to ride in a warm and encouraging environment. Over the course of the five-day camp, the adaptive bike is adjusted gradually to introduce more instability to challenge riders at their own pace. Volunteer spotters work with the same rider for all five days and experience the joy of giving the gift of bike riding.

For more information, please contact Rachel Trovato, Office of Disability Services at 410-638-3373 or rntrovato@harfordcountymd.gov.