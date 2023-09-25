Ballet Chesapeake to perform two versions of ‘The Nutcracker’

Ballet Chesapeake will offer a full-length performance of “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre Dec. 9 and 10 and a shortened version for small children at the Bel Air Armory Dec. 15. Here are the details provided by the ballet company:

Ballet Chesapeake Performs “The Nutcracker” and “Nutcracker Sweets”

TOWSON, Md. and BEL AIR, Md. — Ballet Chesapeake will perform the full-length classic holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” December 9 at 11 am and 4 pm, and December 10 at 1 pm, at Stephens Hall Theatre, 7900 Stephens Ave, Towson MD.

The company will also perform an abridged version of the ballet, “Nutcracker Sweets,” for young children December 15 at 9:30 am, 11:30 am, and 1:30 pm, at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St, Bel Air MD. Each “Nutcracker Sweets” performance features live narration and is followed by a formal tea with punch and snacks, served by costumed dancers. Each child will have the opportunity to take a photo with their favorite character.

Tickets to the full-length “Nutcracker” ($30-$36, reserved seating) are available via the Towson University Box Office: https://tickets.tuboxoffice.com/

Tickets to “Nutcracker Sweets” ($15) may be purchased via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nutcracker-sweets-tickets-687166813437

Ballet Chesapeake is the premier classical and contemporary dance company in the northern Maryland region, performing two full-length ballets, as well as numerous outreach performances at various locations throughout the year.