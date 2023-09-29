Habitat home built at Harford Technical High School is moved to its permanent spot in Havre de Grace

A “Habi-Tech” house built by Harford Tech students was recently moved to its permanent location in Havre de Grace where it will be the home of Amanda Clark and her three young boys. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

The “Habi-Tech” house – that was constructed by students of Harford Technical High School – has been moved to its final, permanent location on Ohio Street, Havre de Grace. Digging and Rigging, Inc. provided its services to lift the house and transport it (in two parts) on trailers from the high school to Ohio Street. Modular Genius donated its construction services team to install the house at the build site. Modular Genius also donated the steel frames upon which the house was built.

SEP 27, 2023 (Havre de Grace, MD) – Last Friday, the “Habi-Tech” house was transported from the Harford Technical High School to 420 Ohio Street, Havre de Grace. It is the tenth “Habi-Tech” home built by the students of the Harford Tech HS during its 20-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, and the first such home to be located in Havre de Grace. It takes two years for the students at Harford Tech HS to build a “Habi-Tech” house from start to finish under the guidance of school instructors. The project teaches students across the trades programs multiple aspects of home design and construction.



Amanda, a single mother of three boys (ages 6, 3 and 2), applied through Habitat Susquehanna’s Homeownership Program. Approved homebuyers must go through the rigorous financial review process to ensure they are eligible candidates. The eligibility criteria include demonstrating a housing need; showing an ability to make monthly mortgage payments; and, willingness to partner with Habitat Susquehanna.

When she first applied to Habitat’s Homeownership Program, Amanda wrote: “I am currently in a very small apartment. There is mold in my cabinets from an old leak that happened. I would just really love to get out of this small area and have something bigger for my boys. I want them to be able to go outside and play. It would be a huge blessing to get a home.”

“Our ‘Habi-Tech’ program connects the needs of students with the needs of low-income families,” said Yvonne Golczewski, Executive Director of Habitat Susquehanna. “Students not only get hands-on experience working on a real life project, they get to see their work benefit others in the community.”

Habitat homes are not free. Habitat Susquehanna offers homebuyers an affordable mortgage with monthly payments and these mortgage payments made by Habitat homeowners help build more affordable homes. Each applicant who partners with Habitat Susquehanna (such as Amanda) must complete 250 hours of sweat equity before move-in day, building their home or the home of another Habitat homebuyer. They also attend mandatory financial education classes to learn good money management skills. By holding fundraisers and having volunteers build these homes, Habitat Susquehanna helps keep costs low and creates an opportunity for someone who couldn’t afford a home the traditional way.

Volunteers will be needed for the next several months to work at this build site to help complete the “Habi-Tech” home. (Sign up is through the Habitat Susquehanna website at www.habitatsusq.org). For questions, contact Michele Louderback, Volunteer Coordinator, at mlouderback@habitatsusq.org.

To date, the major sponsors helping to fund this “Habi-Tech” house are: Bank of America, Battelle, BGE, Harford County Government, Maryland Affordable Housing Trust, Modular Genius, ODEC, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development – Community Legacy, and, The Morris A and Clarisse B Mechanic Foundation, Inc.

Other valued sponsors and partners for this “Habi-Tech” house are: APGFCU, Decisive Data Systems, Fulton Forward Foundation, Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, Gutter Guys, Martin Marietta, Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund, The Dresher Foundation, and, The Nora Roberts Foundation.