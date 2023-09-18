Harford Community College gets grant to continue programming for the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund

A grant from the Maryland State Department of Education Division of Early Childhood allows Harford Community College to continue programming for the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Awarded Continuation Grant Through the Maryland Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund

Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland has received $103,485 in funding from the Maryland State Department of Education Division of Early Childhood to continue programming for the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund.

The CCCPDF is a tuition assistance program that allows child care providers to obtain a college education through tuition, fees, and materials payments made directly to participating colleges. Under this program, participants may earn degrees in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education and Special Education.

Participants in the program must work in a licensed child care center or be a licensed family child care provider in Maryland, working for at least 10 hours per week. Additionally, participants must commit to a minimum of 10 hours per week working in child care in Maryland as a service commitment following graduation. The number of years of service is determined by how many credits the State pays for during the degree completion period with a maximum of two years for an associate degree or four years for a bachelor’s degree.

While participating in the program, students have access to guidance and counseling from the coordinator of the CCCPDF, who assists with the application process, maintains grant requirements, mentors students, oversees the degree process, and serves as a liaison in connecting students with support services offered through the College. The new applicant deadline is March 1 each year, and accepted students will receive funding the following fall semester.

For further information, please contact Alyssa Ehrsam, Coordinator for the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund at Harford Community College, at aehrsam@harford.edu or text or call 410-599-5263.