Harford County Public Library offers a variety of events focusing on mystery and the macabre in October. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Celebrates Mysteries and Macabre Month in October

Events include a virtual book buzz, author visit, discussions about Edgar Allan Poe and Agatha Christie, witchcraft, spy story time, training and games, and more

Belcamp, Md., September 15, 2023 – Harford County Public Library celebrates Mysteries and Macabre Month in October with a virtual book buzz, author visit and a variety of programs for children, teens and adults. Among the highlights are:

Mystery Lovers Virtual Book Buzz takes place October 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. Kensington Publishing Corp. will share information about recent publications and will provide a sneak peek into books that are coming out soon. There will be surprise pop-ins by some of the authors. Advanced registration is required at hcplmd.org/mysteriesbookbuzz.

Mark Dawidziak, author of “A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe,” will speak about his book on October 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Published by St. Martin’s Press in February 2023, this new biography of Edgar Allan Poe examines the author’s life through the prism of his mysterious death and its many possible causes. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Advanced registration is recommended at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/9015578.

“Maryland Mayhem: Scoundrels, Spies and Sinners in the Free State” takes place October 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air. Presented by Caprice Di Liello of Enoch Pratt Free Library, this program features a discussion of some shady historical characters and unfortunate Maryland episodes.

Agatha Christie enthusiast John Haydon discusses the facts of the writer’s disappearance in a program titled “Agatha Christie’s Greatest Mystery” on October 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville.

“Witch’s Brew: Truth and Legends of Witchcraft in Maryland” is the topic of a program on October 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. Hear true tales and folklore from across the state to find out what colonial Maryland was really like for those accused of witchcraft.

Other events include spy story time, training and games for children and adults plus a murder mystery whodunit. For more information about the events, visit HCPLonline.org.

“Library customers are in for a treat–no tricks!–during the month of October. Our mysteries and macabre programming provides activities for everyone,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are super excited about author Mark Dawidziak’s visit to discuss Edgar Allan Poe, and the virtual book buzz will provide insights into new books of interest to a wide range of readers.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.